Alpha Cubed Investments Increases Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Northrock Partners Upped Its Target (TGT) Holding

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 12,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,379 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, up from 162,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 7.49 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 2.56M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,386 shares to 4,199 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377 shares, and cut its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD).

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,925 shares to 9,735 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,364 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).