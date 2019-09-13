Alpha Cubed Investments Increased Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $698,190 as Market Value Rose; Frontfour Capital Group Cut Its Holding in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by $7.15 Million as Stock Declined

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 74,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 96,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, down from 170,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $111.61. About 180,268 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into ILG, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation — ILG; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s places the Ba2 CFR of lnterval Acquisition on review for downgrade following proposed acquisition by Marriott; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide To Acquire ILG To Create A Leading Global Provider Of Premier Vacation Experiences; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 6,290 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 189,848 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.23 million, up from 183,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.21. About 8.95M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $93.09 million for 13.41 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90M and $47.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 62,802 shares. First Advsrs LP owns 5,459 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Virtu Financial Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 2,218 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 333,551 shares. Proshare Lc owns 7,406 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 167,011 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 74,336 shares. Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Ct has 1.33M shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,196 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0.04% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 35,215 shares. Cim Mangement reported 2,763 shares. Bancshares Of America De has 254,596 shares. Cwm Lc owns 301 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Marriott Moves to Put Airbnb in Its Place – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JPMorgan Downgrades Hilton Grand Vacations After Q2 Print, Says Stock In ‘Penalty Box’ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marriott Vacations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations’ Big Acquisition Is Still Weighing on Its Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,291 shares to 42,061 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 106,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,012 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).