Alpha Cubed Investments Increased By $7.98 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Sellers Increased By 16.08% Their Shorts

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 449.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc acquired 41,767 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 51,050 shares with $9.80 million value, up from 9,283 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $243.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) had an increase of 16.08% in short interest. PHX’s SI was 187,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.08% from 161,700 shares previously. With 32,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX)’s short sellers to cover PHX’s short positions. The SI to Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc’s float is 1.16%. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 29,949 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $145,607 activity. On Tuesday, August 27 Fraser Christopher T. bought $44,560 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 4,000 shares. STEPHENS CHAD L also bought $45,777 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) on Wednesday, August 28. Webb Freda Rose also bought $41,250 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares. Shares for $6,910 were bought by D’Amico Raphael on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited owns 37,269 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 233,856 shares. North Star Asset has 226,300 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 14,436 are owned by Weber Alan W. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn has invested 0.1% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). 222,610 were reported by Punch Assocs Incorporated. Tci Wealth Advisors has 1,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hodges Mngmt stated it has 10,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 17,400 are owned by Pecaut And. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 4,103 shares. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 36,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.26M are owned by Trigran Inc. Deprince Race Zollo Inc has invested 0.16% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). 16,500 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $187.82 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 1 shares to 1 valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,143 shares and now owns 24,889 shares. Vanguard World Fd (MGK) was reduced too.

