Alpha Cubed Investments Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Upped by $566,397 as Valuation Rose; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Lifted Its Holding by $986,650

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 4,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 234,184 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62M, up from 229,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 5,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 23,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 18,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.87. About 795,679 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 229,243 shares to 100 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

