Alpha Cubed Investments Has Upped Position in Walmart (WMT) by $1.88 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Roof Eidam & Maycock Upped Its Holding

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 460.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 17,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 20,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, up from 3,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $117.22. About 124,751 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – DOORDASH ADDS WALMART GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE IN ATLANTA; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Flipkart Deal Agreements Include Customary Termination Rights for Walmart, Other Parties if Deals Haven’t Closed by March 9, 2019 –Filing; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart’s Flipkart Deal Clearly an Investment for the Future; 22/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 22/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CONFIRMS SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE IN FLIPKART TO WALMART; 24/04/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Walmart pilots on-the-spot checkout service; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 30/05/2018 – Walmart hopes that helping send its workers back to college will keep them with the company; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 491,167 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Capital Lc has invested 0.51% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Thomas J Herzfeld holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kcm Lc stated it has 97,860 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Llc invested in 3.26% or 77,276 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 176,868 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 5.33M shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Farmers Trust accumulated 85,974 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Westend Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 313,059 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.3% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 394,250 shares. Birinyi Associate, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,550 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 23,316 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Communication Ny has 0.43% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Halsey Assocs Ct holds 26,896 shares. 3.27 million are owned by Clearbridge Invests.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 5,207 shares to 16,817 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,004 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $243.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 193,400 shares to 28,578 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 103,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,490 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).