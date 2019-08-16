Alpha Cubed Investments Has Upped Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $610,848; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Raised Its Position

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 12,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 175,379 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, up from 162,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 26.96 million shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 204.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 104,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 154,875 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 50,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57M shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Stock Is Worth Buying Ahead of Its Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,909 shares to 83,983 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 7,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,471 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment Management Inc invested in 1.18% or 56,369 shares. Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,398 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Lc accumulated 11,098 shares. Victory Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cardinal Capital Mgmt Inc owns 1.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 258,450 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whitnell And has 1.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 53,591 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Lc accumulated 86,854 shares. Df Dent holds 3,740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Rech And Management Inc reported 63,142 shares. Amer Natl Registered Advisor accumulated 0.33% or 11,039 shares. Jbf Cap stated it has 26,650 shares. Addison owns 29,146 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp holds 167,659 shares. Cna reported 43,165 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Warren Buffett Doubled Down on BofA Even More Over Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares to 317,120 shares, valued at $17.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 229,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).