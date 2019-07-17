Alpha Cubed Investments Has Upped By $920,822 Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position; Zebra Technologies Has 1.61 Sentiment

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 225 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 140 cut down and sold their positions in Zebra Technologies Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 45.87 million shares, down from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Zebra Technologies Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 13 to 17 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 124 Increased: 135 New Position: 90.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 7.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc acquired 8,687 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 124,010 shares with $13.15M value, up from 115,323 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $111.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 4.59 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Retail Bank accumulated 2,538 shares. Cls Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,036 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.36% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 13.78 million shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co owns 26,818 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 780,670 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 4,356 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.36% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nomura invested in 36,147 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Capital Lc has 11,449 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 676 shares stake. Benin Management invested in 0.21% or 4,645 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 49,153 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 26,963 shares valued at $2.80M was sold by BAHAI AHMAD. Kozanian Hagop H sold $929,627 worth of stock or 9,061 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400. Whitaker Darla H had sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658. The insider Van Haren Julie sold 3,953 shares worth $402,732. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF also sold $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Another trade for 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 was sold by Barker Ellen.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 12,680 shares to 3,342 valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 2,030 shares and now owns 114,364 shares. Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24.

Makaira Partners Llc holds 16.87% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation for 689,535 shares. Goodnow Investment Group Llc owns 437,168 shares or 12.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 6.58% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Connecticut-based Westport Asset Management Inc has invested 5.86% in the stock. Capital Growth Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,200 shares.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 25.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.