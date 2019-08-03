Alpha Cubed Investments Has Trimmed Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Share Price Declined; Nike (NKE) Holder Roundview Capital Upped Its Stake by $400,848

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 24,169 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 27,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 75.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 5,188 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Lc invested in 2,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.48% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 84,937 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 7,577 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fincl Serv Inc reported 1,718 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 75,531 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guyasuta Invest Advsr owns 3,535 shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc reported 983 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 97,180 shares or 7.08% of the stock. Moreover, Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.41% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 20,285 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ci Investments invested in 26,900 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc owns 150 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications owns 4,871 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,931 shares to 11,869 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 26,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,545 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.