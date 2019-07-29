Alpha Cubed Investments Has Trimmed Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding By $383,670; P2 Capital Partners Cut Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,030 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 114,364 shares with $21.72M value, down from 116,394 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $165.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $217. About 978,229 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock rose 20.99%. The P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.48 million shares with $160.88 million value, down from 1.63M last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $101.27. About 37,516 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Among 15 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. McDonald’s had 28 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, June 14. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 11. Bank of America maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, June 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 19,248 shares to 57,777 valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 10,256 shares and now owns 330,453 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. On Thursday, January 31 Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 22,036 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662. Shares for $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.44 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, February 26. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NXST in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased Evoqua Water Technologies Co stake by 824,814 shares to 5.37M valued at $67.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) stake by 299,400 shares and now owns 1.44 million shares. Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) was raised too.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 18.35 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.