Alpha Cubed Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) by $4.58 Million as Valuation Rose; Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Irobot (IRBT) Position as Share Value Declined

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 229,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 229,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 24,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The hedge fund held 4,446 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 28,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 387,269 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,322 shares to 208,832 shares, valued at $39.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,110 shares. Creative Planning reported 1.25M shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability owns 13.12 million shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Company LP reported 11.13 million shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Ny reported 61,357 shares. Kensico Capital Mgmt reported 3.16M shares or 7.32% of all its holdings. Impala Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 180,386 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs owns 7,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 38.53M shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Harbour Inv Lc reported 6.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 1.97M shares. Arga Inv Mngmt LP holds 0.44% or 25,175 shares. Natixis holds 2.7% or 3.64 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 90,714 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 95,960 shares to 119,440 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 70,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX).

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.02 million for 26.78 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.