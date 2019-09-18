Alpha Cubed Investments Has Raised Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake; Edison Mission Energy (EME) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Edison Mission Energy (EME) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 113 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 138 sold and trimmed stakes in Edison Mission Energy. The institutional investors in our database now have: 50.51 million shares, down from 50.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Edison Mission Energy in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 117 Increased: 67 New Position: 46.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 31.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc acquired 1,832 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 7,596 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 5,764 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $128.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 1.78M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Element Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Huntington Bancorporation holds 224,310 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 90,259 shares. 3,100 are held by Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability Company. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.12% or 30,777 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Strategic Fincl has invested 0.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The New York-based Levin Strategies LP has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hanseatic Service holds 1.37% or 5,095 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability invested in 4,526 shares. 46,135 are owned by Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Aristotle Capital Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Orleans Mgmt Corp La reported 14,015 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $288.92’s average target is -0.85% below currents $291.41 stock price. Costco had 23 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $261 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 4,291 shares to 42,061 valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 146,132 shares and now owns 5,498 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 4.39% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. for 141,583 shares. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc owns 1.18 million shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In has 4.03% invested in the company for 186,663 shares. The Washington-based Saturna Capital Corp has invested 1.77% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,757 shares.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $86.69. About 350,798 shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) has risen 10.95% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc

Analysts await EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. EME’s profit will be $79.14 million for 15.37 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.49 actual EPS reported by EMCOR Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.