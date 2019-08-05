Alpha Cubed Investments Has Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shares Rose, Md Sass Investors Services Decreased Stake by $5.11 Million

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 93,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 355,203 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18M, up from 262,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 146,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 790,348 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.43 million, down from 936,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 674,284 shares traded or 51.70% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks slide for fifth day to lowest level in a month after Trump escalates trade war – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 229,243 shares to 100 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,735 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Plc owns 7.86M shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 886,000 shares. Argent Company holds 209,716 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.87% stake. Altavista Wealth holds 2.72% or 142,190 shares in its portfolio. Ims Mgmt has 9,114 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 54,029 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,910 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 16,851 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 1.35% or 466,000 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs Incorporated accumulated 14,948 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 89,576 shares. Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt has 5.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 130,815 shares.