Alpha Cubed Investments Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $1.64 Million; Consolidated Communications Holdings – Commo (CNSL) Shorts Up By 1.26%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc – Commo (NASDAQ:CNSL) had an increase of 1.26% in short interest. CNSL’s SI was 13.15 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.26% from 12.99 million shares previously. With 1.90M avg volume, 7 days are for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc – Commo (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s short sellers to cover CNSL’s short positions. The SI to Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc – Commo’s float is 19.07%. The stock decreased 8.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 1.66M shares traded or 41.43% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc acquired 866 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 10,354 shares with $19.61M value, up from 9,488 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $854.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HPQ, RNG and VHC among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Appeals court largely upholds net neutrality dereg – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 75% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 3,947 are owned by Quantbot L P. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 12,528 shares. New Generation Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 261,497 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 80,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 114,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advsrs L P holds 3.27M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 24,032 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 107,449 shares.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $299.37 million. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity. The insider Udell C Robert JR bought $43,400.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.59% above currents $1739.65 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 120,870 shares to 186,235 valued at $18.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 9,496 shares and now owns 199,336 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 330 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 3,608 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership has 5,005 shares. White Pine holds 267 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 20,700 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Marsico Capital Lc has 107,591 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested in 22,826 shares. Iron Ltd Liability owns 804 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 0.96% or 337 shares. Korea Invest Corporation owns 331,396 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Melvin LP holds 9.06% or 468,035 shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt owns 5,305 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Crossvault Mngmt Lc has 5.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake.