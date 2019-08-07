Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lowered By $383,670 Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Shorts at SAPUTO ORDINARY SHARES (SAPIF) Raised By 9.45%

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,030 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 114,364 shares with $21.72 million value, down from 116,394 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $163.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 2.78 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock or 1,328 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne has invested 1.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 0.79% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 22,481 shares. Etrade Cap reported 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Elm Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 690,636 are held by Epoch Inv. Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.18% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 20,740 shares. Davis R M owns 16,431 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Farmers Tru Co owns 9,819 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank holds 0.42% or 7,040 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 107,628 shares stake. Kwmg Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 404 shares. S&Co holds 0.21% or 9,777 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.46% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.92% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 8,687 shares to 124,010 valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 6,688 shares and now owns 165,578 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.11 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Stephens. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by DZ Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 14.