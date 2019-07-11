Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; Maple Capital Management Has Trimmed Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 55.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 5,022 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 3,990 shares with $563,000 value, down from 9,012 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $124.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 245.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc acquired 24,871 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 35,000 shares with $6.29 million value, up from 10,129 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $97.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 11.30M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters)

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 229,243 shares to 100 valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) stake by 12,665 shares and now owns 317,120 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp has 5,000 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Montecito Bankshares And Trust holds 0.47% or 8,625 shares. Wms Prns Lc reported 1,796 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Llc stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 34,915 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Com holds 2.21% or 22,718 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 10,321 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,496 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Com, South Dakota-based fund reported 1,338 shares. Girard Ptnrs holds 0.09% or 2,740 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 232,139 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 9,981 shares in its portfolio. Gruss reported 0.28% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Llc stated it has 5.55% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. NVIDIA had 50 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Craig Hallum initiated the shares of NVDA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Bernstein downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, February 11 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Has Multiple Upcoming Catalysts – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ADS, NVDA, GIS – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Is Supposed to Be Hot, But Itâ€™s Leaving Investors Cold – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Columbus Crew SC Taps IBM to Help Create Fan-First Strategy for New Stadium – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.48 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.