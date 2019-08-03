Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lifted By $1.18 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Cdk Global (CDK) Stake By $2.73 Million

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 6.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc acquired 9,211 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 151,630 shares with $19.54M value, up from 142,419 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Cdk Global Inc (CDK) stake by 63.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 47,075 shares as Cdk Global Inc (CDK)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 26,552 shares with $1.56 million value, down from 73,627 last quarter. Cdk Global Inc now has $6.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 512,979 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 78,191 shares to 189,617 valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 32,478 shares and now owns 51,300 shares. Ingevity Corp was raised too.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13 after the close. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $104.61 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like CDK Global, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CDK) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDK Global to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDK Global Announces Plan to Divest Digital Marketing Business – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Fincl Incorporated stated it has 8,946 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 5,432 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.07 million shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Company owns 116,522 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 0.36% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stone Run Llc owns 6,750 shares. Addenda Inc accumulated 11,912 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 116 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 41,487 shares. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 384,985 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 54,250 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,124 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Moreover, Parkwood Ltd Co has 1.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Perella Weinberg Partners Mngmt LP stated it has 33,640 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J..