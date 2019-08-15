Alpha Cubed Investments Has Increased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; HAMMER FIBER OPTICS HOLDINGS (HMMR) Shorts Decreased By 34.78%

HAMMER FIBER OPTICS HOLDINGS CORP (OTCMKTS:HMMR) had a decrease of 34.78% in short interest. HMMR’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 34.78% from 2,300 shares previously. The stock increased 4.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.51. About 2,493 shares traded. Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc acquired 10,438 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 440,350 shares with $20.64M value, up from 429,912 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $226.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 15.16M shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Wec Energy Group Inc stake by 11,300 shares to 6,627 valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 12,680 shares and now owns 3,342 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is 1.70% above currents $52.99 stock price. Coca-Cola had 21 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 14. UBS maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5900 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Golub Gp Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,386 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meiji Yasuda Life Commerce invested 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 62,210 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 0.75% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25.04 million shares. Cna Fincl stated it has 28,500 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 557,720 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategic Financial has 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,016 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 73,482 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 138,762 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.42% or 1.11M shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc accumulated 5,132 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 1.17% stake.