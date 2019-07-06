Alpha Cubed Investments Has Increased Facebook (FB) Stake; King Luther Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $2.10 Million as Share Value Declined

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 87.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 25,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 28,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Tells Vox It Will Take `A Few Years’ to Fix Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: NOT CHANGING USERS’ PRIVACY CHOICES MADE IN THE PAST; 23/03/2018 – The Information’s 411 – Ich Bin Ein Facebook Reporter; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook data- NYT; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal. $FB; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica Got His Personal Data Too; 23/03/2018 – Beijing has blocked many U.S. internet companies, like Facebook and Google, so they have very small businesses in the country; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell Questions Facebook on Consumer Data, Privacy

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 30,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.93 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.00 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Serv Corp has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 155,155 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Intact Invest Mngmt invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Yorktown Mngmt Research owns 8,000 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 3,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.04% or 19,416 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gru Limited Company holds 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 11,382 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 150,797 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,419 shares. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 154,241 shares. The Illinois-based New England Rech & Mgmt Inc has invested 0.4% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 513,479 shares. Maryland Mngmt accumulated 24,248 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Notis has 0.65% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 19,535 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,778 shares to 755,289 shares, valued at $117.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) by 104,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13 million for 17.39 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares to 398,973 shares, valued at $21.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,555 are owned by Reilly Limited Liability Corporation. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dock Street Asset holds 62,177 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 16.12M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 796,174 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 500,000 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). One Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 27,567 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,345 shares. Athena Cap Advsr Limited Company accumulated 1,717 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 4,993 were accumulated by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. First Eagle Invest Management Lc accumulated 2.22M shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 0.08% or 1,275 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Lc has 0.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,923 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 20 shares.

