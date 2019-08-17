Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Position By $4.58 Million; SPORTECH PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (SPOZF) Shorts Increased By 78.57%

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) stake by 99.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 229,243 shares as Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 100 shares with $2,000 value, down from 229,343 last quarter. Microsoft Corp (Call) now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co reported 1.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Management owns 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 343,745 shares. American Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 124,100 shares. S&Co Inc stated it has 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3G Partners Ltd Partnership reported 12.62% stake. Lau Assocs Limited Co reported 31,949 shares. First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.41 million shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,354 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 76,502 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Llc holds 8,694 shares. 6.83 million were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation. 48,668 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Ltd. Junto Cap Mgmt Lp holds 2.98% or 440,118 shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp has invested 0.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.12 million shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.