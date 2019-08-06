Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Position as Stock Rose; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $484,272

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 158,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 154,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.26. About 22.69M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 229,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 229,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.27. About 22.69M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,816 shares to 304,868 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,057 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And Associate Mngmt reported 103,978 shares. Savant Llc reported 1.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Princeton Strategies Group Ltd Com holds 3% or 95,293 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv, New York-based fund reported 134,523 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 789,900 shares or 5.13% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Incorporated invested in 1.17 million shares or 2.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 835,978 shares. Boston Ltd Llc invested in 2.62% or 434,326 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt holds 2.24% or 3.45 million shares. Kingdon Mgmt Ltd has 4.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 270,067 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.13M shares. Moreover, Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability has 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fifth Third State Bank holds 2.97M shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Co accumulated 41,573 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,770 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors invested in 1.61% or 41,540 shares. Illinois-based North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birinyi Associate accumulated 48,450 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rnc Limited Liability Com owns 359,583 shares. Moreover, Wafra has 2.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kempen Cap Nv holds 0.56% or 51,867 shares. Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Cap Incorporated invested in 224,212 shares or 4.37% of the stock. Synovus Finance Corp owns 558,801 shares. Light Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 420,200 shares or 3.31% of the stock. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspen Mngmt has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Inv reported 26,757 shares.