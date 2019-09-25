Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased By $1.84 Million Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake; Lyon Street Capital Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake By $612,003

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 21.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 9,059 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 33,895 shares with $6.91 million value, down from 42,954 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 877,733 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 59.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyon Street Capital Llc acquired 3,171 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 8,500 shares with $1.64 million value, up from 5,329 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $517.18B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78M shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff Sorry, Rupert Murdoch: Facebook isn’t a pay TV company; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 12/04/2018 – The company’s 2012 IPO prospectus outlined the risk for the kind of data leaks that have landed Facebook in hot water; 16/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world:; 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS SEES MICRO-TARGETING OF SOCIAL MEDIA USERS WITH POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENTS AS ‘AN ONGOING ISSUE’; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING RANGE OF NEW TOOLS FOR CREATORS, STARTING A NEW TEST THAT HIGHLIGHTS A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO STAY “VERY CHEAP OR FREE”; “l DON’T THINK THE AD MODEL IS GOING TO GO AWAY” -NYT; 01/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS A RESPONSIBILITY TO KEEP BUILDING; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.24% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 20,116 shares. Shine Advisory Ser reported 0.04% stake. Cibc World Inc has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Prentiss Smith & holds 3.46% or 26,003 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Private Advisor Group, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,928 shares. Allen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 5,117 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.96% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 97,521 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 162 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10,982 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $260.56’s average target is 25.59% above currents $207.47 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, September 5 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 5.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 3,119 shares to 6,701 valued at $743,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 4,257 shares and now owns 62,034 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) was raised too.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Gives Investors a Look at Its Future – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 22.54% above currents $181.28 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of FB in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 7,091 shares. Sands Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.84 million shares or 3.35% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.06% stake. Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.59% or 4,404 shares. Scge Management Limited Partnership holds 500,000 shares or 4.82% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Company accumulated 1,522 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Co accumulated 55,094 shares. Kynikos Associate Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,724 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Asset Lc invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 104,500 shares. Spectrum Group holds 0.01% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,174 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 10.17M shares.