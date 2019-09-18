Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.60 Million; Stock Price Declined; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,221 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 11,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 154,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 3.90 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676.43M, down from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt has 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clean Yield Gru reported 1,365 shares. Sonata Capital Inc holds 1.2% or 4,755 shares. Concorde Asset Management stated it has 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zevenbergen Invests Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,736 shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern accumulated 4,851 shares. Tru Com Of Virginia Va holds 23,434 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj stated it has 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 135,350 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Inc Ok stated it has 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Coastline Tru has 6,730 shares. 12,700 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability. 986,746 were reported by Principal Group.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,689 shares to 26,578 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.22 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.43% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 74,203 shares. Agf Invests, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 366,197 shares. Counsel Limited Co Ny owns 26,268 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 39.13 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Lc has 0.45% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 93,240 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 7,230 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Congress Asset Ma reported 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). S&Co Inc has invested 1.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ghp Advsrs holds 0.16% or 7,520 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 0.76% or 6,303 shares. 11,287 were accumulated by Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Liability. Jacobs Ca reported 42,335 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc invested in 4,999 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 78,800 shares to 205,647 shares, valued at $37.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 697,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.87M shares, and has risen its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).