Alpha Cubed Investments Has Boosted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose; As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Market Value Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Cut by $2.29 Million Its Stake

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 572,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 446,810 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16M market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.0154 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4864. About 1.15M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 9,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 208,832 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.67M, up from 199,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $212.36. About 17.82 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $42,850 activity.

