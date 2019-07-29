Alpha Cubed Investments Has Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Stock Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 4,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,184 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62 million, up from 229,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 9.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $115.64. About 4.11 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.27 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 229,243 shares to 100 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,973 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).