Alpha Cubed Investments Has Boosted Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $334,719; Shares Declined; As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Share Price Declined, Schaller Investment Group Has Cut Holding by $1.31 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.18M market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 32,299 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 1,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,121 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, up from 94,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $185.66. About 1.16M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 118,119 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 395,581 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 246,609 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 82,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 40,300 shares. 3.31M are held by Blackrock. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 9,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Lc holds 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 580,877 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 588,476 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Lc has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Interest Group has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,700 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 1.66M shares or 0% of the stock. Provise Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Republic Bank Opens New Store in Feasterville, PA – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q1 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) CEO Harry Madonna on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 10/11/2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bank Hires Feasterville Store Manager Nasdaq:FRBK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $175,422 activity. Jacobs Lisa R. also bought $7,500 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares. MADONNA HARRY also bought $51,017 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Tuesday, May 21. Spevak Barry also bought $24,167 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15. WILDSTEIN HARRIS had bought 5,000 shares worth $24,850 on Thursday, May 16. The insider TIERNEY BRIAN bought 6,000 shares worth $29,520.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,143 shares to 24,889 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 4,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,024 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).