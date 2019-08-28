Alpha Cubed Investments Decreased Intel (INTC) Position as Shares Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.58 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 62,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 352,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, down from 415,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 7.53 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %)

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 398,973 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, down from 415,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 8.38 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video)

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.25B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

