Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted Visa (V) Holding; Pinnacle Financial Partners Cut Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $856,779

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 4,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,034 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77M, up from 57,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 8.82 million shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 11,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 42,055 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 53,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 2.91 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,103 shares to 7,660 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 7,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,442 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.58 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,529 shares to 81,289 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOO) by 30,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).