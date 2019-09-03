Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined While Moller Financial Services Lowered Stake by $689,440

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 4,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 234,184 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62 million, up from 229,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 8.38 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 2.03 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,300 shares to 6,627 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares to 26,004 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 795,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.29B for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

