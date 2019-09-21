Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted Its Visa (V) Position by $736,461; Us Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 4,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,034 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77M, up from 57,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 11,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $610,000, down from 46,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 18.21M shares traded or 229.35% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ITUB) by 33,907 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 312,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo Plc (Adr) (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 7,072 shares to 26,442 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,201 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

