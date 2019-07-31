Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $915,060 as Stock Rose; Tcw Group Holds Stake in Heico New (HEI)

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 9,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,558 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, up from 174,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 9.28 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 3,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,422 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 77,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 274,231 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

