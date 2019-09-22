Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted By $2.71 Million Its Metlife (MET) Holding; EXTENDICARE COMMON SHARES CANADA (EXETF) Shorts Decreased By 26.59%

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 25.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc acquired 55,354 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 276,312 shares with $13.72M value, up from 220,958 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $44.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 7.44 million shares traded or 26.20% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN

EXTENDICARE INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had a decrease of 26.59% in short interest. EXETF’s SI was 266,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.59% from 362,900 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 157 days are for EXTENDICARE INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:EXETF)’s short sellers to cover EXETF’s short positions. It closed at $6.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 1.60% above currents $47.44 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MET in report on Friday, September 13 with “Sell” rating. UBS maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $48 target. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 20 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 241 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Etrade Cap Lc has 0.09% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 444,989 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.97M shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 6,517 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.1% or 1.65 million shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Manufacturers Life Communications The holds 0.05% or 822,024 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial Grp has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Texas Yale Corp reported 0.03% stake. Scotia Cap holds 332,192 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.19% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio.