Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

As Semiconductor – Specialized businesses, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 11 0.67 N/A 0.02 534.21 NVIDIA Corporation 164 9.22 N/A 4.69 36.01

Table 1 demonstrates Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and NVIDIA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NVIDIA Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 0.00% 0.1% 0% NVIDIA Corporation 0.00% 35.3% 24.4%

Risk & Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NVIDIA Corporation is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, NVIDIA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. NVIDIA Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and NVIDIA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 0 0 1 3.00 NVIDIA Corporation 1 6 16 2.70

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a consensus target price of $13, and a 6.04% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of NVIDIA Corporation is $182.13, which is potential 12.12% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NVIDIA Corporation looks more robust than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.3% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares and 70.6% of NVIDIA Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 19.8% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of NVIDIA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited -1.07% 10.21% -16.46% -12.8% -23.86% -0.39% NVIDIA Corporation -5.56% 1.53% -6.51% 22.8% -30.89% 26.38%

For the past year Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has -0.39% weaker performance while NVIDIA Corporation has 26.38% stronger performance.

Summary

NVIDIA Corporation beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited on 10 of the 12 factors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors for consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Germany. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. The company also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching. Its power discrete products are used in applications, such as smart phone charges, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, basic stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, e-bikes, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, wind turbines, solar inverters, and industrial welding; and power ICs have applications in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment, as well as desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, and portable electronic devices. The company markets its products directly, as well as through distributors and original design manufacturers to original equipment manufacturers. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors that integrate a computer onto a single chip under the Tegra brand name; DRIVE automotive computers, which offer self-driving capabilities; and tablet and portable devices for mobile gaming and TV streaming under the SHIELD name. The companyÂ’s products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, motherboard manufacturers, add-in board manufacturers, and retailers/distributors. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.