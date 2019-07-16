Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) EPS Estimated At $0.06; Venbio Select Advisor Trimmed Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 8.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock rose 15.66%. The Venbio Select Advisor Llc holds 4.00M shares with $105.72 million value, down from 4.35 million last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $4.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 830,580 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID

Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 68.42% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. AOSL’s profit would be $1.46M giving it 38.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 44,486 shares traded. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) has declined 33.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AOSL News: 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD – LENDERS AGREE TO PROVIDE AN AGGREGATE OF RMB 400 MLN OF FINANCING TO JV COMPANY, PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Rev $102.9M; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor Sees 4Q Rev $106M-$110M; 16/05/2018 – Foundry Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Alpha & Omega Semi; 15/03/2018 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Protected Smart Load Switch for USB Type-C Applications; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – IN EXCHANGE FOR LEASE FINANCING, JV COMPANY AGREES TO TRANSFER TITLE OF ASSEMBLY AND TESTING EQUIPMENT TO LENDERS; 03/05/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces l2C Controllable EZBuck Regulator; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Adj EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces I2C Controllable EZBuck Regulator; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limit, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOSL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 15.21 million shares or 0.90% less from 15.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 19,900 shares. Globeflex Cap L P accumulated 61,560 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 53,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 53,800 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 8,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.01% in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 3,363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc has 1.36M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 20,900 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 27,716 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 1.05M shares. 34,580 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Renaissance Ltd Llc accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise invested in 28,051 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 54,312 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors for consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Germany. The company has market cap of $223.00 million. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors ; and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. It has a 918 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 9,910 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.02% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 9,717 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 39,512 shares. 305,456 were reported by Swiss National Bank & Trust. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). D E Shaw & accumulated 4.40 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Capital Growth Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 205,000 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 31,756 shares. Columbus Circle holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 454,557 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp accumulated 52,555 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Inc LP has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 80,019 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,630 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity. Another trade for 8,835 shares valued at $204,559 was made by CURTIS GEOFFREY M. on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:HZNP) 50% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Buy Horizon Therapeutics At $15, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon prices $600M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 85,000 shares to 310,000 valued at $38.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 2.43M shares and now owns 8.00M shares. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. JMP Securities maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.10M for 15.08 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.