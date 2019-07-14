Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|88.31
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|60
|57.04
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
Risk & Volatility
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 2.14 beta which makes it 114.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|8
|2.80
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|2
|5
|2.71
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $127, and a 77.52% upside potential. Competitively Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average target price of $74.43, with potential upside of 27.12%. Based on the results shown earlier, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 89.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.97%
|-23.11%
|-19.34%
|-5.99%
|-34%
|-6.64%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-0.95%
|-13.01%
|14.77%
|20.33%
|-2.33%
|44.57%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
