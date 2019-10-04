Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 -0.20 110.23M -7.88 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 15.62M -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,969,372.87% -53.9% -45.5% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 3,442,803,614.72% 0% -141.5%

Risk & Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.44 and it happens to be 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 53.70% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $117.89.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.