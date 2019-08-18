Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

This is a contrast between Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|88.75
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|835
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
9.3 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|9
|2.90
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $126.73, while its potential upside is 57.06%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
