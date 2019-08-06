Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

We will be comparing the differences between Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 89.80 N/A -7.88 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2519.34 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta, while its volatility is 144.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 77.85% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $127. Competitively NantKwest Inc. has an average price target of $1.25, with potential upside of 4.17%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.