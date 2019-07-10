Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.49 N/A -7.88 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 71.37% upside potential and an average target price of $127.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 9.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 17.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.