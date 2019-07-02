Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.89 N/A -7.88 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 12.08 N/A 2.58 25.76

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 132.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$127 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 76.36%. Competitively the consensus target price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $68.33, which is potential 5.45% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 85.4%. About 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.