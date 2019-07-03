Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

As Biotechnology companies, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.87 N/A -7.88 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.36 N/A -17.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.83% and an $127 consensus target price. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 198.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.