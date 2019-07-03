Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

As Biotechnology companies, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|90.87
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|10
|17.36
|N/A
|-17.76
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|8
|2.80
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.83% and an $127 consensus target price. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 198.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.97%
|-23.11%
|-19.34%
|-5.99%
|-34%
|-6.64%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|-3.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-5.36%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
