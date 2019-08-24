Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

We are contrasting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.07 N/A -7.88 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $126.73, with potential upside of 54.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 72.1%. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.