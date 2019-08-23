Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

This is a contrast between Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.15 N/A -7.88 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.98 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.44 beta. Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand, has 2.43 beta which makes it 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.62% and an $126.73 consensus price target. On the other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 537.76% and its consensus price target is $11. Based on the data delivered earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 14% respectively. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.