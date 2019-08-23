Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

As Biotechnology companies, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.37 N/A -7.88 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.30 N/A 3.71 20.20

Demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk and Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.44. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 while its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $126.73, with potential upside of 54.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.