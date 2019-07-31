Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

We will be comparing the differences between Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 96.26 N/A -7.88 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 47.09 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.55 beta indicates that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. CytRx Corporation on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CytRx Corporation are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytRx Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $127, and a 62.86% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 9.9%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while CytRx Corporation had bullish trend.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.