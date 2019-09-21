Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 94.15 N/A -7.88 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 69.80 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk & Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.44 beta. Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $117.89, with potential upside of 36.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 9.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.