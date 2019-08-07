Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Since Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.82 N/A -7.88 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.44 shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 70.74% at a $127 consensus target price. Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $12.25, with potential upside of 369.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.