Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

We are comparing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 93.36 N/A -7.88 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.55 and its 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.44 beta which makes it 244.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $127, and a 67.92% upside potential. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -5.77% and its average target price is $25. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 715.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.