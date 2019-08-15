Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|86.20
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|9
|2.90
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.71% and an $126.73 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than AVROBIO Inc.
Summary
AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
