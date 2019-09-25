Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

We are contrasting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.82 N/A -7.88 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.44 beta indicates that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $117.89, with potential upside of 41.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 33.8%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.