Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|82
|-0.20
|110.23M
|-7.88
|0.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|24.85M
|-0.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|133,774,271.84%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3,601,449,275.36%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
Liquidity
9.3 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|6
|2.75
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $117.89, and a 55.57% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
